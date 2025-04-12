Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 45,008 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,008 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

