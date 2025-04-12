Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

KNSL opened at $481.79 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

