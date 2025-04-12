Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

DELL stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.