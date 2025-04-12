Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 760 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

