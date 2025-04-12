Promising Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares or equity interests in companies that operate within the restaurant industry. Investors in restaurant stocks gain partial ownership in these businesses, with their investment value fluctuating based on the financial performance of the restaurant chain or brand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,742,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,990. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $21.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.81. 5,138,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $411.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,575.17. The stock had a trading volume of 318,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,396. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,726.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,758.36. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

