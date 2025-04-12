Heritage Trust Co Invests $370,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

