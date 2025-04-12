Covestor Ltd Buys 448 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,189.26. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

