Cadeler A/S (CDLR) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.31 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.31

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadeler A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadeler A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 300 1782 1904 110 2.45

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.58%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 141.90%. Given Cadeler A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cadeler A/S peers beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

