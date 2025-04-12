Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

