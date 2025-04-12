Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

