NFP Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,804,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

