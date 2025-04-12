Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

