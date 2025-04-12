Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $179.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

