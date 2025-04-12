Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Up 32.9% – Time to Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 32.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.79 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28). Approximately 996,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 415,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Metals One Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £80.13 million and a PE ratio of -199.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.27.

Metals One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.