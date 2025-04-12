Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 538854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,629,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 354,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 255,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 245,659 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.