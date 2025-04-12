Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,151 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $522,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,083,000 after buying an additional 2,785,987 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,249,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,883,000 after buying an additional 1,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on PM
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $153.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
