Promising Oil Stocks To Research – April 11th

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar, Sherwin-Williams, and United States Steel are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution of oil. These stocks are influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, geopolitical events, and global supply and demand trends, offering investors exposure to the energy sector and the broader dynamics of the oil market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 7,327,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,957,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $442.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.98 on Friday, hitting $772.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $880.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $292.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.67.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,261,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

