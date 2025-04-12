Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, BP, and Energy Transfer are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, and distribution of hydrogen-based energy solutions. These companies often operate in sectors such as renewable energy, fuel cell technology, and sustainable transportation, and they are increasingly seen as key players in the transition to low-carbon economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.93. 8,762,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $12.07 on Friday, reaching $443.95. 1,104,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.55 and a 200-day moving average of $452.25.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. 9,348,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,896. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 327.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 10,264,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,209,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

