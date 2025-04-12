Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

