Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.85 and last traded at $79.88. 2,765,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,305,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

