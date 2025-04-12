Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $274.05 and last traded at $280.24. 5,233,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,936,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Strategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

