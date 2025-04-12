Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.05. 3,139,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,122,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,170.70. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,385. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 118.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 670,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

