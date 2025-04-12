Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

