Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 414,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 220,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £583.49 million, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.68.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer, and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date the Company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for 2025 is 275,000 – 300,000 oz at an AISC of $1,650 – 1,750/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

