Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 463626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.35 ($0.21).

Feedback Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (14.22) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Feedback plc will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

