Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

