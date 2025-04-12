ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 530085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

ADF Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.91.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

