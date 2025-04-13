Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.65.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

