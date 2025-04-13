The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 191,920 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $140,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

