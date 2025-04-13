Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

