Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,129,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944,879 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 7.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $968,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

