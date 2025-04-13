Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

