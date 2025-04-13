Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $114.09 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,336 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $114,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.43.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $437.91 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.