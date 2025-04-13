Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CMTV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 2,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

