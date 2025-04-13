Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

DIS stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

