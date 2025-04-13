Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – April 12th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Charles River Laboratories International are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent shares in companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of products that leverage biological processes, such as pharmaceuticals, gene therapies, and diagnostics. These stocks often offer high growth potential driven by innovation and breakthroughs, though they can also be volatile due to regulatory hurdles, clinical trial risks, and the inherent uncertainties of scientific development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $174.90. 9,046,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,388. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Shares of CRL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,742. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.01.

