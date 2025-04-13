FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,461 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

