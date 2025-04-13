Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,843 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in US Foods by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

