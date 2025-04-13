Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 242,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

