LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

