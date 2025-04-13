Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.87 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

