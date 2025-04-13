Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 14,200 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,217,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,570,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after buying an additional 1,478,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

