LSV Asset Management Has $14.74 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 358.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $146,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 128,524 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

