Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Linde, Intuitive Surgical, and Analog Devices are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable sources. These stocks tend to be influenced by global economic trends, geopolitical events, and regulatory shifts, often resulting in substantial volatility in response to changes in supply and demand dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.09.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.99.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,212,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,451. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $9.95 on Friday, reaching $441.83. 3,342,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.01. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.60. 2,842,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,715. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

