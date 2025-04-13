Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

