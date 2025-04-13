Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.00.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $348.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.18. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

