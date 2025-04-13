O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $887,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $299.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

