O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3189 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

