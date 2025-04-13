iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $178,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.