Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Azenta stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azenta alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 3/19/2025.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 1,111,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Azenta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Azenta by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after buying an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.